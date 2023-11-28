Former AEW champion claims Hangman Page could be the next Mick Foley

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently made a huge claim about Hangman Adam Page and compared him to former WWE Champion Mick Foley.

The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland, who is coming off a huge victory over Hangman Adam Page in a brutal Texas Death Match at Full Gear 2023.

In an interview with Dean Muhtadi on TMZ, Swerve Strickland reflected on the death match and compared Hangman Page to Mick Foley:

"The Death Match, I don’t look like someone that’s a Death Match wrestler or a fan of it, or even partakes in it, but I’ve done my share. I actually grew up being a fan of hardcore stuff. Shoutout Mick Foley. I said on Twitter a couple years ago, I’m like, man, this generation doesn’t have a Mick Foley," said Stickland.

The 33-year-old star continued:

"Mick Foley was that guy in that Attitude Era, doing the right of passage to a lot of stars. He did with it with the Triple Hs, he did it with the Undertakers, he did it with the Austins, he’s done it with the Rocks. Then, the next generation, the Adam Copelands, the Randy Ortons, Brock [Lesnar]. You name them, he gave him that right of passage, and I feel like we don’t have that anymore. Truth be told, when I made that tweet, I was like, man, who is that guy now? It might be Hangman Page. It might be." [H/T:Fightful]

Swerve Strickland comments on why a controversial spot was done at AEW Full Gear 2023

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently opened up about the spot where Hangman drank his blood in their Death Match at Full Gear 2023.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Swerve Strickland commented on the controversial blood-drinking spot in the Texas Death Match between himself and Adam Page that received backlash from some fans on social media:

"Whoever has anything to complain about it, feel free. Complain, I implore you. It's not a good thing to do. I don't implore anybody to do anything like that. But the fact that it was done, it makes people [go], 'I don't believe you. I gotta go see this for myself."

Swerve continued:

"We pushed boundaries. That's what AEW was built on. Pushing boundaries, doing things that other places just couldn't do, or are not able to do. You're not able to see that anywhere else. That was the pinnacle of what AEW was like. That's what we do. We are excellent at what we do." [H/T WrestlingINC]

