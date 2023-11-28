Former WWE Superstar opens up on his time learning from Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is a legend in the wrestling business. He not only made a career for himself but has also successfully evolved into a managerial position in WWE NXT. One former Superstar, who is now with AEW, has spoken out about his experience working with The Heartbreak Kid.

That's none other than Swerve Strickland, who once was with the Stamford-based company as Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott. During the latest Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, he spoke out about his experience working with Shawn Micheals.

"I was like, oh, I want to be in Shawn Michaels’ class. He's doing this. He's gonna write TV. So he's not really hands-on with them. Like, can I like watch tape with him? He’s like his office is right over there. Like, okay, and then one over the Hi, Shawn, can I have a good time with you? Yeah, absolutely. Here's my email. Send me three matches, we'll watch them," he said. [h/t chrisvanvliet.com]

Michaels has been writing for NXT since 2018. In 2022, he became the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development for NXT.

Former WWE superstar Swerve Strickland has a devastating match with Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear

Swerve Strickland has come a long way from his stint at the Stamford-based company as Isaiah Scott. He has been in some of the intense feuds in Tony Khan's promotion, including one with the legendary Sting.

His stablemate, Prince Nana, has become somewhat of a viral sensation because of an impromptu dance that he performs while Strickland walks up to the ring. Incidentally, both of them have had a stint in WWE.

At AEW Full Gear '23, Strickland had a match with Hangman Page, which saw him drink the latter's blood before defeating him. Wrestling icon Matt Hardy, the originator of the 'Broken' character, has since supported Swerve's spot.

