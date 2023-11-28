Former WWE champion comments on recent unscripted moment in AEW that went viral

An AEW wrestling match, like others in all promotions, is pretty tightly booked, and there's very little space to do anything on the fly or unscripted. However, some very confident individuals do that, and there's every chance that it will gain traction.

And that's exactly what happened when Prince Nana, who accompanies Swerve Strickland to the ring, broke into an impromptu dance to announce his arrival. The dance has since gone viral, and several people in the audience follow Prince Nana's steps.

Swerve Strickland, former WWE NXT North American Champion, recently spoke about this unscripted moment on the podcast 'Insight with Chris Van Vliet.'

"When I watched it back on Twitter, and then people are like really, like really making traction and it's Yeah, I was like, Oh, this is funny. I like the one time like when I had the match with Hangman at WrestleDream. I did the stomp on the apron. And I like sold into the guardrail. And Nana just zooms past me doing this really fast. I didn't know that happened. Until I watched it back. And then that became a thing. And I was like, That's hilarious. I couldn't tell him to do that. There's no way I could have told him to do this."

He continued,

"Like, you make sure you do this. There's no way. And that's one of the things that like, he's so loose, because I'm so loose, and I'm so loose, and he's so loose, if I was so uptight and it like so over producing, like, hey, you need to be here. You know, I want this and don't do this because like that's not what managers do. That's not what heels and bad people do. I'm like, No, who are you as a person? that's going to bleed through no matter what people are going to understand what you are who you are your motive, your feelings towards this your purpose if you just be the person you are. And that's what I like to just be." he said [h/t chrisvanvliet.com]

Incidentally, both Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana have worked in WWE in the past. While Strickland was with the company from 2019 to 2021, Nana once had a squash match with Steve Blackman in the Stamford-based company.

Matt Hardy supports Swerve Strickland's blood-drinking spot on AEW Full Gear '23

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page had a brutal match at AEW Full Gear '23, and the Texas Deathmatch had a spot where Strickland drank Page's blood before he handed him a defeat.

While some AEW fans didn't like the spot, wrestling icon Matt Hardy supported it and spoke about it on the podcast Extreme Life of Matty Hardy, where he said that he loved how they have escalated the rivalry.

