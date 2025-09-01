AEW star Swerve Strickland's health condition after surgery revealed

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 01, 2025 12:24 GMT
Swerve Strickland AEW
Update on Swerve Strickland's condition (Source-Swerve on X)

The former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland underwent surgery recently, and his current health condition has been revealed. Strickland is expected to be out of action for some time due to the surgery.

It was recently reported that Swerve Strickland has been dealing with a torn meniscus for years despite putting on great in-ring performances. After he failed to capture the AEW Unified Championship from Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2025, Swerve has been written off TV because he had to undergo surgery for his torn meniscus.

Swerve recently shared a post-surgery update on social media through an image of his knee after the surgery procedure on August 27. Meanwhile, there is more good news regarding Swerve's health condition after undergoing surgery.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently shared a clip on his Instagram story in which he was walking on the treadmill. The clip shows that Swerve is already back in the gym and is possibly on the road to recovery following the surgery.

Swerve Strickland on his epic feud with the AEW World Champion

Swerve Strickland has been an arch-rival of the current AEW World Champion Hangman Page since their first feud in 2023. The two also collided in a brutal and barbaric steel cage match at All Out 2024. While Swerve invaded Hangman's house, Hangman burned Swerve's house during their epic rivalry.

Speaking on The Hashtag Show recently, Swerve said that he would put his story with Hangman against any wrestling story:

“I put our story against any story in wrestling history... When Hangman’s in the ring, you hear, ‘Whose house? Swerve’s house' chants. When Swerve’s in the ring, you hear ‘Cowboy S**t’ chants. Anytime he passes by the locker room and sees Swerve Strickland or little elements of, like, me holding a chain… your brain goes right to that man, and that’s just a testament to our vulnerability," Swerve described.
Only time will tell whether Swerve will revisit his feud with Hangman Page once he returns to action.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
