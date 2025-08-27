Huge Post-Surgery Update After AEW Writes Swerve Strickland Off TV

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:55 GMT
Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland [Image Credit: Strickland's X account]

Swerve Strickland was brutally attacked by Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. The Rain Maker attacked Strickland's knee, which has written him off for a while from AEW TV. Amid his absence, he has given a major update on his injury status.

Following Forbidden Door, it was reported that Strickland was expected to undergo a major surgery this week. The report further suggested that the former AEW World Champion has been suffering from a torn meniscus since 2019. Therefore, to write him off the TV, AEW planned an angle where Okada attacked Strickland after their match.

Taking to Instagram, The Realest posted a picture of his knee wrapped with a bandage. It indicated that he had successfully undergone the necessary surgery. While the picture had no caption, it was enough to make his fans aware that he was doing fine and could possibly make a quick return to action.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Swerve Strickland had an update on his injury [Image via Strickland&#039;s Instagram story]
Swerve Strickland had an update on his injury [Image via Strickland's Instagram story]

Swerve Strickland posts a cryptic message amid his surgery break

Swerve Strickland has been one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling for the past few years. Therefore, his injury has become a point of discussion among the fans lately. Amid this buzz, the former AEW World Champion posted a cryptic message for his followers.

Taking to X/Twitter, the 34-year-old shared a picture from the popular game Metal Gear Solid Delta, depicting a character staring at a sunset while battered and bruised.

It could be a major indication that Strickland might be taking a break for a while before making a comeback. That said, it will be keen to see what is next for the AEW star from here on.

