  AEW star Swerve Strickland suddenly drops a huge hint at retiring after undergoing surgery recently

AEW star Swerve Strickland suddenly drops a huge hint at retiring after undergoing surgery recently

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 02, 2025 00:40 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: star
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: star's X]

AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed retiring from pro wrestling after undergoing a major surgery. He has been one of the cornerstones of the promotion for two years. He emerged victorious at All In but lost his bid to capture the Unified Championship against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. After the event, the returning Wardlow attacked him, and he was written off TV.

The Most Dangerous Man in AEW had a torn meniscus since 2019, but it was left untreated. So, he decided to undergo surgery recently and treat it. He will be sidelined for a significant time. Days ahead of the surgery, Swerve Strickland talked about how he is one of the most influential wrestlers in the industry.

A fan decided to troll his comments on X and called him 'one of the corniest wrestlers ever'. The former AEW World Champion had a shocking reply. He said that he would be "done soon."

"Don't worry. Ill be done soon," he wrote.

Swerve Strickland talks about his future in AEW

The Realest star has been talking about his plans in the Jacksonville-based promotion for a long time.

While speaking with Wrestling Figure News, Swerve Strickland revealed that he would like to be a part of AEW's creative team and explore new concepts in the company in the future.

"I don’t want to be just a part in the machine - I want to help run it. But the cool thing is, I can still be hands-on. I can still be with the people, helping, teaching, exploring new ideas. Not just repeating what’s always been done, but crafting new ways and exploring uncharted territory. AEW is in a place that’s never been seen before in wrestling history," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former AEW World Champion returns to the squared circle after recovery.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Jacob Terrell
