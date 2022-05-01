Swerve Strickland expresses interest in facing NJPW star at AEW Forbidden Door

Swerve Strickland recently hinted at his desire to face Will Ospreay at the AEW Forbidden Door event.

Strickland has grown in prominence recently in All Elite Wrestling. He has been teaming up with Keith Lee to clash against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. The feud picked up pace last week when Starks interfered in Swerve's match against Darby Allin, costing him a place in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Amidst all of the action, Swerve took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and Will Ospreay, expressing interest in facing off against the NJPW star.

"Forbidden🚪type s**t," wrote Strickland.

While very few details on the upcoming AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view are currently available, there is a good chance that major NJPW stars like Ospreay will be performing in it. It remains to be seen whether Swerve can get his desired match at the event.

Former WWE Superstar Tehuti Miles talked about Swerve Strickland's entry in AEW

Tehuti Miles (f.k.a. Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) recently heaped praise on her former stablemate Swerve Strickland and talked about his presence in AEW.

Miles and Swerve were part of the WWE stable known as Hit Row, which debuted on NXT in 2021. Besides Miles and Strickland, the team also consisted of Top Dolla and B-Fab.

They soon made their way to the main roster as part of SmackDown. However, the stable was forced to disband after B-Fab was released in November of the same year. Fifteen days later, the three other members of the group, Adonis, Dolla, and Swerve, were also let go.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Tehuti Miles predicted that Strickland was destined for greatness in All Elite Wrestling.

"Swerve's a G, he's going to kill it, people don't even know... well actually they do know. His debut, he killed it just like everything he does, you know what I'm saying? Swerve's just different," said Tehuti Miles.

With Strickland currently embroiled in a feud against Team Taz, it remains to be seen whether the former WWE Superstar can move on to better things and challenge for titles in AEW.

Have you enjoyed Swerve Strickland's performance in All Elite Wrestling so far? Sound off in the comments below!

