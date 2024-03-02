AEW star takes another cheeky jibe at CM Punk amid his WWE absence

A popular AEW star has once more poked at CM Punk as he made a cheeky jab at the former AEW star on social media. The star in question would be Danhausen

The Very Nice, Very Evil star has kept a close relationship with The Straight Edge Superstar even when the latter had already left AEW. They have always had hilarious interactions online, with the two going out of their way to mock or make fun of the other. This week alone, the two have had several back and forth exchanges online.

Danhausen posted a picture on his Instagram story seemingly of CM Punk edited with his face makeup on, as he tagged the WWE Superstar. This would be another instance of their friendly banter online.

Screengrab of Danhausen's Instagram Story

Danhausen says he has found the weaknesses of a former AEW star

Danhausen recently called out a former WWE Superstar as he believed that he has already given away all of his weaknesses. This would be Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Cardona has been very active in the independent circuit, even calling himself as the 'Indy God.' The AEW star, on the other hand, has also made his way on the independent circuit.

On Twitter, Matt Cardona replied to the Twitter account of the USA Network, as they brought up a moment during his time with WWE where he suffered heartbreak and physical pain. This was the night he came out on a wheelchair and witnessed his love interest Eve Torres kissing John Cena, and then later that night, getting tossed off the stage by Kane.

Danhausen took notes from this moment, as he thought of this to be his weaknesses, and he claimed that he would replicate every single moment should he and Cardona share the ring in the future.

"When we fight, Danhausen will kiss John cena, break your heart and then throw you off the stage in a wheel chair. You just gave away ALL of your weaknesses, you 4 point articulated fool." the AEW star tweeted.

The popular AEW star has not been seen on TV since the Worlds End Zero Hour pre-show Battle Royale but he has seemingly had a great run away from the promotion. It remains to be seen when he makes his return to AEW.

