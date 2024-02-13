AEW star claims he will kiss John Cena and break a former WWE champion's heart when they fight

An AEW star recently made a hilarious claim while confronting former WWE star Matt Cardona.

The star in question is none other than Danhausen, who recently revealed that he will be taking independent bookings, which can allow him to face the Indy God himself, Matt Cardona. However, on Twitter, Cardona responded to a clip shared by USA Network about John Cena, Eve Torres, and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) from an episode of RAW 12 years ago.

The tweet also caught the eyes of Danhausen, who responded in a goofy manner by claiming he will kiss John Cena and break Matt Cardona's heart:

"When we fight, Danhausen will kiss John cena, break your heart and then throw you off the stage in a wheel chair. You just gave away ALL of your weaknesses, you 4 point articulated fool."

Expand Tweet

WWE star John Cena recently spoke about his retirement plans

WWE star John Cena recently commented on his retirement plans and revealed that he will be done before turning 50.

The Franchise Player competed in his last match to date at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he was destroyed and defeated by Solo Sikoa. John Cena has not won a singles match in almost six years. Cena's last singles win was against Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV in 2018.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 16-time WWE World Champion revealed he plans to retire from the squared circle soon:

"That's not a maybe. That time is gonna come and it's gonna come soon. I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, 'cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket -- and WWE has a ton of content -- it takes a lot to be a passionate fan and our fanbase is passionate and global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there," John Cena said.

He continued:

"And I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion -- the same passion as the fanbase -- and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50."

John Cena is one of the greatest to ever do it and has accomplished it all in the Stamford-based promotion. However, many fans still believe that Cena needs do to a 'heel' run in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if that ever turns into a reality in the future.

Do you want to see John Cena return at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE