AEW star takes a hilarious dig at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes for calling himself "Best wrestler in the world"

AEW star and one-half of the current ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood, has taken a cheeky shot at WWE star Cody Rhodes. He called out his former colleague after The American Nightmare's recent claims about his own in-ring ability.

Cody Rhodes has been riding a wave of momentum since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Seth Rollins. He has picked up two high-profile wins over The Architect since the former arrived in the Stamford-based promotion.

Another wrestler having a stellar run of late is Dax Harwood, who replied to a recent comment made by Rhodes. The RAW Superstar claimed he was the best wrestler in the world "by a large margin." However, Harwood decided to take to Twitter to mock the statement.

"By a large margin. lol"

Harwood is enjoying one of the best runs of his career at the time of writing, both in singles and tag team action. He was recently featured in top singles matches against CM Punk, Adam Cole, and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler.

Alongside Wheeler, he captured the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship by defeating The Briscoes in April 2022. In a high-octane bout, the veteran duo also defended the titles against The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

Despite picking up wins at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes is ready to run it back one more time with Seth Rollins. This time, however, the stakes have been raised.

Rhodes will face Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match on June 5th. The contest will be Cody's first bout inside the Devilish structure in nearly 13 years. The former TNT Champion's last match inside the cell came in 2009 as a part of "Legacy" with Ted Dibiase Jr. when they took on Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWERaw



Knew this was coming but I'm all for it. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell will be crazy. Knew this was coming but I'm all for it. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell will be crazy.#WWERawhttps://t.co/O8funQzmOd

Elsewhere on the show, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka, with many more matches still to be announced.

Will you be watching Hell in a Cell? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Pratik Singh