Cody Rhodes names who he thinks is the best wrestler in the world "by a large margin"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has put himself forward as the best wrestler in the world.

The American Nightmare made an immediate impact on his return to the promotion at WrestleMania 38. He went up against Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows and emerged as the winner. The feud between the two superstars led to another match at WrestleMania Backlash, but the outcome was no different. The two will now face each other in a Hell in a Cell match on the eponymous event on June 5th, 2022.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody stated that he does not intend to make fans angry with his statement. He professed that he is focused on developing himself and getting better with every passing day.

“I think I’m the best wrestler in the world. And I think it’s by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don’t mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I’m not in charge. I’m here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That’s the ultimate clarity for me."

SA Sport WWE @SASportWWE



Seth Rollins appears on the screen and accepts the challenge.



#CodyRhodes #WWERaw Cody Rhodes challenges Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Hell in a Cell!Seth Rollins appears on the screen and accepts the challenge. Cody Rhodes challenges Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Hell in a Cell! Seth Rollins appears on the screen and accepts the challenge.#CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/gG7zHV2nFb

Cody Rhodes thanks Kevin Dunn for expanding his character

In the same interview, Cody Rhodes thanked WWE producer Kevin Dunn for making the most of his character, "The American Nightmare."

The RAW star opined that he needs to get better every week to be on top of his game. Furthermore, Rhodes explained that with his experience in AEW, he is getting ready to fight for the world title.

“I’m on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the ‘American Nightmare’ and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That’s the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I’m putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all.”

With Cody Rhodes at the top of his game, he might challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the near future. But before that, he must overcome Seth Rollins inside the cell next month.

Edited by Angana Roy