AEW star takes a seemingly light-hearted jab at CM Punk after recent reports of conflict

While AEW's All In pay-per-view was a hit in terms of wrestling and storytelling, it was marred by the reports regarding the backstage confrontation between Jack Perry and CM Punk before the latter's show-opening match.

Amidst all the controversy surrounding All In, reports about other issues The Second City Saint faced during the weekend surfaced on the internet. It was noted by Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling that Punk had to find his way to the hotel as no one came to receive him at Heathrow Airport.

"When Punk landed at Heathrow Airport for AEW: All In London on Saturday morning, no one from AEW was there to greet him. There was also no car service to take him to his hotel, and when he texted a number he was given by AEW for the driver, it bounced back as being an invalid number. After waiting for a while, Punk chose to buy a train ticket and find his own way to his hotel. We are told that The Tube was fairly busy at the time, Punk got lost, and a few fans who noticed The Second City Saint helped him figure out where he was going," Hausman reported. [H/T Haus Of Wrestling]

AEW star Miro recently took to Twitter to post a picture of Taxi, which was likely directed as a light-hearted jibe at the CM Punk incident. The post read:

"Nice UK taxi," wrote Miro.

It was also reported that a confrontation between CM Punk and Miro occurred after Punk's match against Samoa Joe at All-In.

But it was soon debunked by Sean Ross Sapp on FightfulSelect, stating that the AEW stars had a normal interaction after Punk's match when The Redeemer came to check him out. The two joked about fighting each other and laughed about it.

CM Punk defeated Samoa Joe at AEW's All-In pay-per-view

CM Punk and Samoa Joe squared off at All In with Punk's Real World Championship on the line. The former WWE Superstars have a long and storied rivalry going back to their days in Ring of Honor.

After a brutal and hard-hitting match, Punk came out on top when he pinned Joe after hitting him with a Pepsi plunge from the top rope. The Straight Edge superstar was busted open during the match.

