AEW Star Takes a Shot at Dustin Rhodes Following His Heartbreaking Announcement

Dustin Rhodes shocked the world after winning the TNT Title at AEW All In: Texas last month. He recently defended it against Kyle Fletcher in a Street Fight on Collision. However, The Prototype picked up the win in an intense match where Dustin also got severely injured. Captain Shawn Dean of Shane Taylor Promotions took a shot at The Natural after his announcement.At All In: Texas, Adam Cole was set to defend the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher in a singles bout. However, Cole got injured before the match and had to relinquish the championship. Then, a Fatal Four-Way Match between Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Kyle Fletcher, and Daniel Garcia was set to crown a new champion.The Natural picked up the win to finally hold his first singles championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he came up short in his first title defense against Kyle Fletcher on last week's episode of AEW Collision in a Street Fight. He later took to X (fka Twitter) to announce that he has to get knee replacement surgery on both his knees.Following this heartbreaking news, Shawn Dean asked Dustin to leave the ROH World Tag Team Championship.&quot;#KeepSteepin … but leave them #ROH World Tag Team Championships,&quot; he wrote.Fans are curious to see what the future status of the ROH World Tag Team and Trios Championships will be.AEW issues official statement after Dustin Rhodes announced his injuryAfter Dustin Rhodes announced that he's dealing with several health issues related to his knees, All Elite Wrestling sent a supporting message to The Natural.After Dustin lost the TNT Title to Kyle Fletcher on Collision, he announced that he's been going through a lot of pain and will have to take some time away. AEW's official X account posted an encouraging message for the former TNT Champion.&quot;We couldn't be more proud of you, @DustinRhodes. Get well soon!&quot;Fans are really hoping that Dustin gets well soon and returns to the ring.