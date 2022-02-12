"Erratic behavior runs in the family" - AEW star takes major shot at Matt and Jeff Hardy

Matt and Jeff Hardy were on the receiving end of a major shot from up-and-coming AEW star Isiah Kassidy. The Private Party member claimed that erratic behavior ran in the Hardy family.

After turning heel in AEW, Matt Hardy started recruiting members to the Hardy Family Office. It started with Private Party joining the former WWE star. The Butcher, Blade and The Bunny joined them soon after. Now, Andrade El Idolo is a part-owner of the faction alongside the elder Hardy brother.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Isiah Kassidy faced the debuting Keith Lee. The winner of the match would get a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view. A disappointed Matt Hardy walked off from ringside and through the crowd mid-match as the former NXT champion dominated Kassidy en route to the win. After the match, Keith Lee obliterated both members of Private Party.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy criticized the duo.

"THIS IS THE PROBLEM. Stop trying to make everything a joke so Twitter users think you’re cool & funny. You should ONLY be focused on kicking ass, making money, becoming a champion & a huge star. Sick of this s**t! My time is precious & I don’t have time to waste." - Matt Hardy tweeted.

Isiah Kassidy came up with a fierce response, taking shots at Jeff Hardy as well.

"The worse thing wasn’t even me losing on Wednesday. It was you walking out in the middle of my match. I got all the love in the world for you. But idk if I could forgive you for that…I guess erratic behavior runs in the family." - Isiah Kassidy tweeted.

Matt Hardy teased Jeff Hardy to AEW recently

Jeff Hardy is expected to sign with Tony Khan's company when his non-compete clause expires. Matt Hardy teased that once again on this week's 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.'

"Jeff's no compete clause runs until March 9th, so as of March 10th, he will be free to do whatever, and then he can negotiate with somebody or work for another big company that has television, whatever may be. Do I think Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never. Anything's possible. We're definitely going to be working together." [h/t WrestlingNews]

A Hardy Boyz reunion would be a great nostalgia hit as well as provide fans another opportunity to see the legendary tag team on a major wrestling promotion.

