AEW star has talked to Michael Cole about doing commentary for WWE

A current AEW and former WWE star recently revealed the conversation he had with Michael Cole about doing commentary for the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is none other than Paul Wight, who had a lengthy run in WWE until his departure in February 2021. The former WWE Champion signed with AEW in 2021 and has done commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation and also called the action on AEW Rampage.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Wight revealed that he talked to Michael Cole about doing commentary in WWE, however, the opportunity never presented itself.

“Absolutely, yeah. It’s really funny how things transitioned. For years, I talked to Michael Cole about announcing. I talked to Kevin Dunne, I talked to Michael Cole. I would pick Michael Cole’s brain a lot. I always respected Michael Cole so much, just some of the little things he would tell me, the way he talked about my character when I was competing, just some of the stuff he did. So I always thought that that’s who I was going to cut my teeth under, so to speak, in announcing, aaa Michael Cole. That opportunity didn’t present itself. "

The veteran then proceeded to discuss his work with AEW:

"Now the opportunity to do commentary presented itself here in AEW. I’m working with Tony Schiavone, I’m working JR, I’m working with Taz, Excalibur. I’ve got so many great, experienced announcers that are giving me my own little thing. Is it a play-by-play thing? Is it more of a gorilla monsoon thing? I think what kind of works for me is, I’ve tried to roll into that. Just when I started to get my rhythm, but that’s business. I’m not mad about it. I know that I can take the time that I took on Elevation and process and the next time an opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready to go." H/T:[Fightful]

Paul Wight revealed a WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once joked about coming out of retirement against him

Paul Wight is one of the most notable stars in professional wrestling and the veteran has been in the industry for almost 30 years.

While speaking to DAZN, Wight shared a story of how Bret Hart played a one-hour long prank on him:

“Bret and I actually talked about having a match one time. This is after he was retired. He was riding with me on my tour bus, and I had given him the remote to the TV because I was going to go to bed, and he says, ‘Hey, before you go to bed, I want to run an idea by you.'”

The former WWE star revealed Bret Hart spoke continuously for an hour to keep him awake:

“He went on for an hour explaining how we get in the match and how we’d start the program, and he gets to the finish of me tripping over the Canadian flag and then he beats me with a small package. So he just ribbed me for an hour to keep me awake. I went, ‘Bret, you’re lucky. I should throw you off my bus.'” [H/T Fightful]

