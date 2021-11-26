Backstage details on top star's conversation with Tony Khan before joining AEW

Matt Hardy recently spoke about how he got signed up for AEW. The veteran revealed that he wanted a limited in-ring schedule before becoming All Elite, and he had talks with Tony Khan and The Young Bucks regarding the same.

Following his latest WWE run, Matt Hardy debuted on AEW television on the March 18, 2020, episode of Dynamite. He faced off against Chris Jericho with his 'Broken' persona that night, leading to a substantial feud against The Inner Circle.

In the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Hardy highlighted how respectful Tony Khan was during their initial talks before the veteran joined the promotion.

“So, I spoke with The Bucks and Tony. We talked about some things like wrestling on a limited schedule, whatever it may be, and maybe representing some guys. Tony was just amazing to talk to. He was so respectful. Tony Khan is so respectful of the guys who have contributed to this business. Just the way he talks to you, the way he treats you, the way he books you, everything. It was great talking to him,” said Matt Hardy.

The former WWE Superstar also called Tony Khan "just great across the board," which is why he was quite happy to join AEW in the end.

“I knew I was going to go to AEW. It was just a great experience, and I have nothing but the best things to say about Tony Khan, especially considering the state of dealing with him and him compensating you, and him also taking care of you. He is just great across the board, so I was very happy I ended up coming to AEW,” Hardy added. (h/t: WrestlingNews.co)

Matt Hardy was last seen in singles action against Orange Cassidy on the November 12 episode of Rampage. The veteran picked up a victory thanks to some help from the HFO.

Jeff Hardy has teased a reunion with AEW star Matt Hardy

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Jeff Hardy spoke about a possible Hardy Boyz Reunion. The Charismatic Enigma believes it will happen at some point down the road.

However, he isn't too sure if the duo will tag again in WWE, AEW, or some other promotion.

"I think it’s gonna happen. I’m not sure where. That’s why it’s kind of exciting. It can happen anywhere, man. Wrestling is very unpredictable. Contracts expire. People get released. All kinds of stuff happens. So, we’ll see. I think our paths will cross [again and we’ll] reunite one more time," said Jeff Hardy.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND I am so proud of my brother. He’s in an amazing place in his life, both professionally & personally - I hope you support him. I’m fortunate to vicariously relive our childhood together every single day, thru my 3 boys. I’m a blessed man & we’re both blessed to still be wrestling. I am so proud of my brother. He’s in an amazing place in his life, both professionally & personally - I hope you support him. I’m fortunate to vicariously relive our childhood together every single day, thru my 3 boys. I’m a blessed man & we’re both blessed to still be wrestling. https://t.co/xWSbyD8T1D

As embedded above, Matt Hardy tweeted a heartfelt message about Jeff a couple of days before the latter highlighted their potential on-screen reunion. With Matt enjoying his time in AEW and due to WWE’s recent spree of budget cuts, it seems quite possible that we may see them together again in Tony Khan's promotion.

