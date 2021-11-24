"Contracts expire" - Jeff Hardy teases a dream reunion

Jeff Hardy is looking to reunite with his brother Matt Hardy one more time.

SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT to discuss all things WWE.

During the discussion, the very popular topic of a potential Hardy Boyz reunion was brought up and The Charismatic Enigma believes it is going to happen.

"I think it’s gonna happen," Jeff Hardy said. "I’m not sure where. That’s why it’s kind of exciting. It can happen anywhere, man. Wrestling is very unpredictable. Contracts expire. People get released. All kinds of stuff happens. So, we’ll see. I think our paths will cross [again and we’ll] reunite one more time."

Jeff Hardy has been teasing a Hardy Boyz reunion quite a bit lately

This isn't the first time Jeff Hardy has brought up a potential Hardy Boyz reunion as of late, and the more he brings it up, the more fans are anticipating seeing it.

In an exclusive interview with Sid Pullar of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hardy did tease a move to AEW and joining forces with his brother.

Matt Hardy departed WWE and signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Many fans expected Jeff Hardy to make a similar move as well. However, he went on to signi another contract with WWE.

While a potential release could cause the reunion to happen, one would think that Jeff Hardy is a commodity that Vince McMahon's promotion isn't willing to let go of without a fight. But when his contract reportedly expires at some point next year, it will be very interesting to see if the Hardy Boyz reunion takes place in All Elite Wrestling.

Wherever the reunion eventually happens, one thing's for sure. The fans are ready to see The Hardy Boyz together once again.

Are you excited about Jeff Hardy reuniting The Hardy Boyz? Do you think it's going to happen in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

