"Anything is possible" - Jeff Hardy teases Willow character, hints at joining AEW? (SK Exclusive)

Jeff Hardy received a fresh start on SmackDown via the WWE Draft. His most recent run on RAW ended with an unsuccessful challenge for the United States Championship with a loss to Damian Priest in multiple singles matches and a triple threat bout.

Having achieved nearly everything in WWE, Jeff Hardy revealed three of his main goals for the latter stages of his wrestling career.

The WWE legend Jeff Hardy spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he said that his first priority would be to "ideally" dethrone Universal Champion Roman Reigns. His other two goals involve bringing back a popular character as well as a reunion with Matt Hardy:

"Number two is probably this alter ego of mine called 'Willow', doing something different than what Bray Wyatt and The Fiend did. But something very exciting, because Willow is something very near and dear to my heart and my mind. The third is reuniting with my brother [Matt Hardy], whether it's here or there. Like you said, contracts expire, people get released, it happens all the time, so anything is possible, in and outside of wrestling"

Sportskeeda's Sid Pullar III mentioned expiring contracts, and Jeff Hardy used that possibility to tease a move to AEW. Given how things have drastically changed within WWE with the number of releases since 2020, he seems to hold a realistic vision of his standing within the company and the possible future.

AEW would be a good fit for Jeff Hardy, and The Hardy Boyz could likely elevate the tag team division. He was vague on purpose, but it's clear that he won't rule out a future move to AEW.

Will Jeff Hardy ever bring back the willow in WWE?

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND 6 years ago today, says the 'net. 6 years ago today, says the 'net. https://t.co/SrYsDlSB8E

When Jeff Hardy signed his most recent WWE contract, it appeared to be on the condition that they resurrected his famous "No More Words" theme song - one that was reserved for crowds returning.

His next big push backstage will be for the return of the Willow character, one that fans have only seen in TNA/Impact Wrestling, but one that originated before he even joined WWE. It's part of his roots and a character change that could be what Jeff Hardy needs to truly revitalize his WWE career.

While fans won't have high expectations of WWE handling the Willow character well, it could be what shoots Jeff Hardy back into potential World title contention on SmackDown.

