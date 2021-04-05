AEW star Tay Conti offers WWE Superstar Nikki Cross to join her for a dance

AEW star Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to share a video of her dance routine. Soon after the video emerged, WWE Superstar Nikki Cross was one of the first people to react to it.

Nikki Cross currently performs for the RAW brand, where she last wrestled on the February 1, 2021, episode against Alexa Bliss. Since then, she has been absent from RAW on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Tay Conti posted a dance video from her TikTok account to Twitter and described what her morning routine looks like. The video was quick to gain the Twitterati's attention, with WWE's Cross putting out a short yet sweet reaction.

AEW star Conti replied with a tweet complementing Cross' dancing skills and invited her to join her for a dance. Check out the Twitter exchange below.

#TikTok https://t.co/UnxwaBO87i



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH I’m just living my best life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

My morning routine is coffee, dance and workout 🤷‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/OyGU2vOdm4 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) April 5, 2021

NIKKIIIIIIII 😍😍 I know you have some great moves 💃 let’s dance hehehehehe https://t.co/tBJYDyYxpf — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) April 5, 2021

It's always great to see AEW and WWE Superstars have fun exchanges on Twitter. These things are a far cry from the highly competitive world of pro-wrestling, where promotions try to outdo each other by producing better content.

Tay Conti is climbing the ladder of success in AEW

AEW star Tay Conti is one of the most talented performers of AEW's women's roster. After she was released from WWE in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Conti made her way to AEW.

Along with her tag team partner Anna Jay, Conti advanced to the semi-finals of the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament, losing to Ivelisse and Diamante.

Since then, Conti has improved tremendously in the ring and has had several impressive performances against the likes of NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb, Nyla Rose, and Red Velvet.

What do you think about Tay Conti's AEW career so far? Do you think she'll become the AEW Women's Champion soon? Sound off the comments section below.