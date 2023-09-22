AEW star teases big reunion with released WWE Superstar Emma after 460+ days

Emma, also known as Tenille Dashwood, was released by WWE today in a shocking turn of events. She wasn’t the only one, as many other big names were also let go.

Her former tag team partner from Impact Wrestling, Madison Rayne, took to Twitter and posted a video. That video was of both of them during their time in the promotion, where they were known as a tag team called The Influence.

Check it out below:

Madison Rayne is currently with All Elite Wrestling, where she is also the coach of the women’s division. Her tweet implies that Emma might go to Impact or AEW, where she will reunite with some of her former colleagues.

She might also team up with Rayne after 460 days, with their last match in 2022.

Saraya (FKA Paige) posted a message for Emma

AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya was one of Emma’s toughest opponents in NXT. In fact, the former WWE Superstar became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion after defeating her in an eight-woman elimination tournament.

After her release, The Anti-Diva took to Twitter to call out her former rival and suggested that the two should have a feud again.

“We need to run it back again,” she tweeted.

The two women had some memorable matches during their time in WWE. Despite bringing the house down in NXT in a match that essentially started the women’s revolution, they also had great bouts on the main roster.

In one of their last matches on SmackDown in 2016, The Dancing Queen defeated Saraya in convincing fashion. If the former does indeed make her way to AEW, it will be interesting to see if she will go on to challenge her former rival or not.

If it happens, it will be great for the AEW Women’s Division, as the two stars are highly talented and experienced.

