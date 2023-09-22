AEW Women's World Champion Saraya had a very heartfelt exchange with a released WWE star. The star in question is none other than former NXT star Emma.

It was a sad day for Emma as she was released from WWE as part of their budget cuts, along with a host of other names.

After the news of her release broke, Saraya took to Twitter to say hello to her former opponent, to which Emma responded by saying 'Oh hi old friend.'

The AEW Women’s Champion then tweeted that they need to restart their rivalry again, seemingly suggesting Emma to come to AEW.

“We need to run it back again,” she tweeted.

Emma and Saraya (fka Paige) had many iconic feuds during their time in WWE. The two women were involved in an intense rivalry that saw them take on each other for the NXT Women’s title in 2013. Paige won that match after Emma tapped.

The two women last fought in 2016 on SmackDown, where Emma took down the Diva of Tomorrow in convincing fashion.

Toni Storm kisses Saraya at AEW Grand Slam

Saraya had an awkward moment when she defended her AEW Women’s title against Toni Storm on Dynamite Grand Slam this week.

As the match was going on, in an effort to put her opponent off, Toni did the unthinkable and kissed her opponent. That prompted a huge reaction from the fans inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

However, the 31-year-old was not fazed by what Storm did and successfully defended her title against all odds to emerge victorious. This was her first big title defense after winning the belt at AEW All In last month.

With Toni Storm getting pinned clean, it will be interesting to see if Saraya gives her a rematch. Otherwise, it will be wise for AEW to bring in the recently released Emma and have her get involved in a program with her former rival.

Do you think Emma will come to AEW? Have your say in the comments below.

