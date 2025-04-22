AEW star teases a blockbuster match with Cope (fka Edge) amid his absence 

Adam Copeland, also known as Cope, has not been seen on AEW television for weeks now. Amid the wrestling legend's absence, a rising star has hinted at the possibility of facing him in a match.

The AEW star in question is Rush. He has been part of several notable programs on All Elite Wrestling television. Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar was recently betrayed by his longtime friends, FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood).

Rush took to his X handle to share a photo with Cope from one of their backstage interactions. The 36-year-old wrote in simple words that he was interested in competing against legends, hinting at a possible showdown with the WWE Hall of Famer in the future.

"I'm not interested in children, I'm interested in icons."

Former WWE Superstar believes Cope is ruining his legacy in AEW

Cope made his debut in AEW in 2023 at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Since then, he has been a top name in the promotion and has delivered some stellar showdowns against stalwarts like Christian Cage and Jon Moxley.

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards recently made a bold claim about Cope's run in All Elite Wrestling. He said The Rated-R Superstar was only in the company for the money and made a huge mistake by jumping ship. Richards even added that the veteran was ruining the Hall of Fame legacy he had built over the years.

“Edge is lucky to be back in the ring after that severe break off the top of the cage. He’s in amazing shape, amazing worker. But dare I say it, you’re tarnishing your Hall of Fame career. And I know you’re doing it for a lot of money, and I would do it too. But the legacy you think you’re leaving, nobody’s going to remember this.” [H/T: Ringside News]

The 11-time WWE World Champion has been out of action since FTR assaulted him at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. It remains to be seen when Cope will return to television.

