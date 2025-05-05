AEW star teases blockbuster match with Shotzi after her WWE firing

By Sujay
Modified May 05, 2025 01:53 GMT
Shotzi is a former WWE star. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Shotzi is a former WWE star. (Image credits: wwe.com)

An AEW star has teased a blockbuster match with Shotzi after the latter's recent release from WWE. If this does indeed come to happen, it will be a much needed feud for the former WWE star.

Ad

The former NXT star was let go from the Stamford-based promotion after her contract expired. The company took the option of not renewing her contract, and she'll now head into free agency. Now that she is out of the company, it gives her all the freedom in the world to pursue other opportunities.

She put out a tweet asking fans who their favorite stars are on the independent scene. She admitted that she wanted to wrestle everyone, so she went looking for opinions on who she should face. That invite was happily taken by AEW star Abadon, who replied to that message with a scary gif.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Staying in character, she posted an animation of a scary-looking woman who was waving at someone.

Shotzi took shots at WWE after her departure

Shotzi had a rather underwhelming time in WWE. After being successful in NXT, she was promoted to the main roster, where she had a good run, but it had to be cut short.

After that, she went back to NXT, where she began slowly climbing her way back to the top. That is why her departure came as a shock to many. In the wake of her release, she posted a message where she clearly took a shot at the company. She wrote:

Ad
“My last match. Can't wait to wrestle for a lot longer than 3 minutes. 💪🏼.”

The last match that she was referring to took place in February, and it was against Zoey Stark on WWE Speed. That match ended up in a loss for Shotzi, and it is no wonder she is miffed at her departure from the company.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications