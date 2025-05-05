AEW star teases blockbuster match with Shotzi after her WWE firing

An AEW star has teased a blockbuster match with Shotzi after the latter's recent release from WWE. If this does indeed come to happen, it will be a much needed feud for the former WWE star.

The former NXT star was let go from the Stamford-based promotion after her contract expired. The company took the option of not renewing her contract, and she'll now head into free agency. Now that she is out of the company, it gives her all the freedom in the world to pursue other opportunities.

She put out a tweet asking fans who their favorite stars are on the independent scene. She admitted that she wanted to wrestle everyone, so she went looking for opinions on who she should face. That invite was happily taken by AEW star Abadon, who replied to that message with a scary gif.

Staying in character, she posted an animation of a scary-looking woman who was waving at someone.

Shotzi took shots at WWE after her departure

Shotzi had a rather underwhelming time in WWE. After being successful in NXT, she was promoted to the main roster, where she had a good run, but it had to be cut short.

After that, she went back to NXT, where she began slowly climbing her way back to the top. That is why her departure came as a shock to many. In the wake of her release, she posted a message where she clearly took a shot at the company. She wrote:

“My last match. Can't wait to wrestle for a lot longer than 3 minutes. 💪🏼.”

The last match that she was referring to took place in February, and it was against Zoey Stark on WWE Speed. That match ended up in a loss for Shotzi, and it is no wonder she is miffed at her departure from the company.

