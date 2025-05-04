Shotzi takes major shot at WWE following departure

Shotzi took a major shot at WWE today on social media following her departure from the company. The veteran's time at the company recently came to an end after the promotion elected not to renew her contract.

The 33-year-old took to social media today to comment on her last match for the company, which took place on WWE Speed. Zoey Stark defeated her in the match that occurred in February 2025.

She noted today that it was her last match in WWE and blasted the company by saying that she was looking forward to wrestling in matches that last longer than three minutes.

"My last match. Can't wait to wrestle for a lot longer than 3 minutes. 💪🏼," she wrote.

The promotion recently released several stars, including Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai. Shotzi captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon during her time in the promotion. Ember Moon is now known as Athena, and she is the reigning ROH Women's Champion.

Shotzi shares a self-produced promo ahead of WWE departure

Shotzi shared a promo before she departed from the promotion.

In a video shared earlier this week, the veteran claimed that she had become unstoppable. The former champion added that she had evolved and that nothing was going to get in her way moving forward.

"It is about refusing to break, even when the world is telling you that you should. That takes bigger balls than anything that I've ever done in the ring. Am I still wild? Yeah. A little unhinged, sure. But now, I am also unstoppable. The ballsy bada** isn't just back, she has evolved. And this time, nothing, and I mean nothing, can shake me," she said. [From 2:55 - 3:40]

You can check out her full promo in the video below:

Shotzi's professional wrestling career began in 2014, and she spent five years on the independent scene before signing with WWE. She was in the company for six years and had the most success as a member of the NXT roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the popular star in the world of professional wrestling.

