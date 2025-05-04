  • home icon
  Wild reason behind major WWE releases reportedly revealed

Wild reason behind major WWE releases reportedly revealed

By Kaushik Das
Modified May 04, 2025 16:32 GMT
Basler and Strowman are gone from WWE [Image via WWE.com]
Basler and Strowman are gone from WWE [Images via WWE.com]

The wrestling world was recently rocked by the latest round of releases in WWE. Now, a report has shed light on the potential reason behind the sports entertainment juggernaut's decision.

WWE released 16 superstars, including Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. The names let go from NXT include Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, and many more.

Shotzi will also leave the Stamford-based promotion, but according to Fightful Select, she hasn't been released. WWE has decided not to extend her contract, which reportedly ends soon.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that main roster superstars' age and their salaries played a major role in the releases.

"Essentially, the cuts are being made because - a lot of it has to do with guys and women getting up in age, and they're looking at people who they're not gonna use well compared to their salary going forward," said Dave Meltzer.
Dave Meltzer comments on Braun Strowman's WWE release

Among the names let go as part of the recent cuts, Braun Strowman is possibly the most shocking one. The Monster of All Monsters last competed in WWE on the April 18, 2025, edition of SmackDown, teaming up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Strowman's high salary "played a part" in his release.

“He is the one that the salary was high,” Meltzer stated. “One person told me that they felt he was being... he was paid more than how they were using him, I guess is the best way to put it, but salary played a part in this. The reality of Braun Strowman is, is that ever since he had that hamstring injury, he’s... never been the same.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.Co)
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Braun Strowman after his release from the sports entertainment juggernaut for the second time. Could he join another promotion? Only time tell.

Kaushik Das

Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).

When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!!

