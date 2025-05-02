Shotzi makes big announcement on her WWE future

It has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Shotzi on TV. The 33-year-old was last seen performing in January, but now she has made a big announcement with regard to her future.

Shotzi, also known as the "Ba**sy Bada**", was last seen on TV on the 28 January 2025 episode of NXT. On the show, she challenged the then-champion, Falon Henley, for the Women's North American Championship.

Since then, she has been restricted to Live Shows and appearances on WWE Speed. However, it now seems like she is ready to make her return. Taking to X, she cut an emotional promo, explaining her struggles and how the old version of her is gone.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she will redefine what it means to be called the "Ba**sy Bada**," and that while she is still a bit wild and unhinged, she has "evolved."

"Am I still wild? Yeah. A little unhinged? Sure. But now. Now I'm also unstoppable. The Ba**sy Bada** isn't just back. She has evolved," said Shotzi.

It will certainly be interesting to see what she will do upon her return. She promised a great many things in her promo. Now, she has to live up to her word.

Shotzi was recently spotted hanging out with AEW star Athena

Although Shotzi hasn't been seen on TV, she is still very much active as a professional wrestler. As mentioned earlier, she has been performing on Live Shows and on WWE Speed, and even catching up with some of her colleagues.

Recently, she was spotted with her good friend, current AEW and ROH star, Athena. The 36-year-old currently serves as ROH Women's World Champion and is the leader of the popular M.I.T. stable.

However, prior to joining AEW, she performed in WWE under the name Ember Moon. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, she was quite successful and even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Blackheart, with whom she took a picture, as they grabbed a bite to eat.

It's always great seeing pro wrestlers interact in public, especially two who are as close as they are. While they may not be working under the same promotion anymore, it's nice to know that they're still close friends.

