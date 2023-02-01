AEW star teases gimmick change, wants to "move on" from alliance with WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes

A popular star has seemingly teased a major gimmick change in Tony Khan's AEW.

Fuego Del Sol made his first All Elite Wrestling appearance in June 2020 and has been mostly booked as an enhancement talent. However, he had a short-lived alliance with Cody Rhodes in late 2021, where the two stars were branded as Fuego 1 and Fuego 2 respectively.

They competed on AEW Dark on four occasions and emerged victorious in all matches. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare jumped ship to WWE last year and is set to headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

Fuego Del Sol recently took to Twitter to share a simple message, "RIP Fuego 2." He further added that there won't be "another Fuego 2, 3, 4" and hinted at a more serious persona in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Wrestling has more than one royal family. RIP Fuego 2. But seriously there will never be another Fuego 2, 3, 4 or whatever. Let the joke and idea rest with my boy and let me move on to more serious things. Haha," tweeted Fuego Del Sol.

Fuego Del Sol @FuegoDelSol ‘Wrestling has more than one royal family.’



RIP Fuego 2. But seriously there will never be another Fuego 2, 3, 4 or whatever. Let the joke and idea rest with my boy and let me move on to more serious things. Haha ‘Wrestling has more than one royal family.’RIP Fuego 2. But seriously there will never be another Fuego 2, 3, 4 or whatever. Let the joke and idea rest with my boy and let me move on to more serious things. Haha https://t.co/vdjWkARrJb

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has previously opened up about his greatest moment in pro wrestling

While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast in 2021, Del Sol spoke about a touching moment with his best friend, Sammy Guevara, on Rampage.

He revealed that getting the All Elite Wrestling contract from The Spanish God was the "greatest moment" of his career.

"Me and Sammy have never interacted on screen together, and he’s a big star in AEW. And I didn’t know if they wanted us to ever be even connected on screen at all. So, to let him, my best friend, come out and hand me the contract, and do it on the biggest stage it could possibly be done on the first Rampage was one of the greatest moments of my career. Probably the greatest moment of my career,” said Del Sol.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books Fuego Del Sol as a more serious character and if he feuds with Guevara somewhere down the line.

Do you think Del Sol should be presented as a credible challenger in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

