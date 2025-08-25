  • home icon
AEW star teases a split after Cope and Christian Cage's huge win at Forbidden Door: "I don't trust him"

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 10:05 GMT
Chrisitian Cage and Adam Copeland registered a win at Forbidden Door (Image source: AEW on X)

After being defeated by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Forbidden Door, an AEW star has teased parting ways with his teammate. The talent declared that he doesn't trust his stablemate after they lost.

At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025, Cope and Christian Cage teamed up to take on Kip Sabian and Killswitch of The Matriarchy in a tag team match. Killswitch was a replacement in the contest, as Nick Wayne was not able to compete due to an injury. It was also the first tag team bout for The Rated-R Superstar and Christian after their recent reunion.

At the end of the tag team encounter, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage managed to secure the win. During an exclusive backstage interview after Forbidden Door, Kip Sabian straight-up blamed Killswitch for their loss, saying The Matriarchy wouldn't have lost if Nick Wayne were his partner. Sabian added that he didn't trust the masked star.

"If Nick Wayne was there, none of this would've happened. Cope and Christian would've been laying in that ring. Instead, Killswitch didn't just let me down, he let us down. (...) I don't trust him."

Shayna Wayne tried to calm Kip Sabian down by motivating him to keep doing what was right for their faction. She added that the group wouldn't have lost if Nick Wayne were there, potentially hinting at the stable's implosion.

Christian Cage refused to hug Cope at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Following their big win at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025, Christian Cage offered a handshake to Adam Copeland, which was accepted. Cope then went ahead and tried to hug Christian before he was refused. The moment from the show went viral on social media.

The interaction hinted that while Christian and Cope have reunited, they might not be fond of each other. Only time will tell what's next for the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Don't forget to give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit AEW if you use quotes from the article's first half.

Edited by Pratik Singh
