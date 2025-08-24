[Watch] WWE legend refused to hug Adam Copeland (Fka Edge) at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The former AEW TNT Champion, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) got denied a hug by a former WWE World Champion. The moment took place right after the two won their match at Forbidden Door 2025. The WWE legend and former World Champion, Christian Cage, refused to hug Adam Copeland. Ever since his AEW debut, the erstwhile Edge has been involved in a story with Christian. The two feuded with each other for months before going their separate ways. At All In Texas, Copeland showed up to save Cage from a beatdown by The Patriarchy, which planted the seeds for their reunion.Copeland and Christian finally reunited recently, and the legendary tag team was set to take on Kill Switch and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door 2025. The former WWE Tag Team Champions managed to secure the win in their first tag match after reuniting. A viral moment took place after the match as well.Following their win, Christian Cage offered a handshake to Adam Copeland. The Rated &quot;R&quot; Superstar accepted the handshake and also went on to hug Cage, but Cage refused a hug before shaking hands again.Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recalled his last match in LondonBefore competing at Forbidden Door 2025 at the O2 Arena in London, Adam Copeland recalled his last match in London, where he faced Jake Hager and Chris Jericho in a World title match back in 2010.In his recent Instagram post, the erstwhile Edge wrote the following:&quot;The last time I wrestled in London was 2010 against @chrisjerichofozzy and Jake Hagar(Jack Swagger) for the World Heavyweight Championship. I’ve had a long drought here. Tomorrow that all changes when I team up with @christian4peeps for the first time since 2011 at @aew #forbiddendoor2025 vs @thekipsabian and Killswitch. I’ve seen some familiar faces and had some really nice interactions with the folks here this week. It’s good to see you all again.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHereafter, it remains to be seen what's next for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage following their first win after reuniting.