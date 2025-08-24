[Watch] WWE legend refused to hug Adam Copeland (Fka Edge) at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 24, 2025 18:21 GMT
Edge AEW
Legend refused to hug Edge (Source-AEW on X and FB)

The former AEW TNT Champion, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) got denied a hug by a former WWE World Champion. The moment took place right after the two won their match at Forbidden Door 2025.

Ad

The WWE legend and former World Champion, Christian Cage, refused to hug Adam Copeland. Ever since his AEW debut, the erstwhile Edge has been involved in a story with Christian. The two feuded with each other for months before going their separate ways. At All In Texas, Copeland showed up to save Cage from a beatdown by The Patriarchy, which planted the seeds for their reunion.

Copeland and Christian finally reunited recently, and the legendary tag team was set to take on Kill Switch and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door 2025. The former WWE Tag Team Champions managed to secure the win in their first tag match after reuniting. A viral moment took place after the match as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following their win, Christian Cage offered a handshake to Adam Copeland. The Rated "R" Superstar accepted the handshake and also went on to hug Cage, but Cage refused a hug before shaking hands again.

Ad

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recalled his last match in London

Before competing at Forbidden Door 2025 at the O2 Arena in London, Adam Copeland recalled his last match in London, where he faced Jake Hager and Chris Jericho in a World title match back in 2010.

In his recent Instagram post, the erstwhile Edge wrote the following:

"The last time I wrestled in London was 2010 against @chrisjerichofozzy and Jake Hagar(Jack Swagger) for the World Heavyweight Championship. I’ve had a long drought here. Tomorrow that all changes when I team up with @christian4peeps for the first time since 2011 at @aew #forbiddendoor2025 vs @thekipsabian and Killswitch. I’ve seen some familiar faces and had some really nice interactions with the folks here this week. It’s good to see you all again."
Ad

Hereafter, it remains to be seen what's next for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage following their first win after reuniting.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications