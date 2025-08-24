Adam Copeland (fka Edge) gives a major update on his future ahead of AEW Forbidden Door

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has sent out a message ahead of Forbidden Door tomorrow. Reflecting on one of his previous matches, he has hinted that his next match might be his last in the United Kingdom.At the pay-per-view, The Rated-R Superstar is set to team up with his long-time tag partner, Christian Cage, for the first time since 2011. They are still not seeing eye to eye completely, but The Patriarch has given him his word that he'd do his best during the match.Adam Copeland took to Instagram as he looked back at the last time he wrestled in London. That was in 2010 when he faced Jack Swagger and Chris Jericho in a Triple Threat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of SmackDown. He looks forward to ending this drought with his tag team match against Kip Sabian and Killswitch.&quot;The last time I wrestled in London was 2010 against @chrisjerichofozzy and Jake Hagar(Jack Swagger) for the World Heavyweight Championship. I’ve had a long drought here. Tomorrow that all changes when I team up with @christian4peeps for the first time since 2011 at @aew #forbiddendoor2025 vs @thekipsabian and Killswitch. I’ve seen some familiar faces and had some really nice interactions with the folks here this week. It’s good to see you all again.&quot;He also hinted that tomorrow will be his final match in London, as he has the mindset of treating all his international matches as his last time in that city. He wants the fans to bring all their energy.&quot;I have to treat every time I perform abroad as the last time I could wrestle in that city. So tomorrow I plan to soak it all in. Bring some loud lungs London. Let’s have some fun.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Copeland and Christian Cage were originally planned to be challenging for the titlesDuring a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a scrapped match featuring Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. The two were originally supposed to be challenging for a major title after their reunion.It seems they are going in a different direction since their reunion match is focused on teaming up to tackle some common enemies of theirs. This might eventually lead them to go after Cope's enemies, FTR. A confrontation with Nick Wayne is also long overdue.&quot;I can tell you for sure the original plan was for them to get a win to build to a championship match; that may not happen.&quot; [H/T - WrestlingINC.]All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV, 1ET/10PT THIS SUNDAY Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland + Christian Cage vs @TheKipSabian + Killswitch @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps team for the first time in years vs the returning Killswitch (replacing the injured @thenickwayne) + Kip Sabian, SUNDAYTomorrow's match may be the beginning of the final run of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, as they are finally making their long-awaited reunion as a tag team. It remains to be seen if they still have it in them, as they look to prove why they're still considered one of the greatest duos of all time.