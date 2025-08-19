AEW quietly cancels major plans for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 19, 2025 00:59 GMT
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited last Wednesday [Image Credit: AEW
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited last Wednesday [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW veterans Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited after putting aside their past animosity. Last week's Dynamite saw the two stars saving each other from Patriarchy and FTR, sharing a heartfelt hug at the end. Fans have been talking about the wholesome segment for the past week.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Adam Copeland took on Stokely Hathaway, but FTR's distraction led the match to end in a disqualification. Things got worse as Cope was alone among the heels, but Cage helped him. Later, it was confirmed that the duo will face Patriarchy's Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne at Forbidden Door.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were supposed to win a major championship in their first match as a tag team in AEW, but things changed down the line.

"I can tell you for sure the original plan was for them to get a win to build to a championship match; that may not happen," he said. [H/T - WrestlingINC.]
Bully Ray reacts to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's reunion

Adam and Christian finally hugging it out after months of animosity was a very emotional moment for long-time pro wrestling fans.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, veteran Bully Ray said that it was a shocking moment for him and a great payoff to the story.

"Something happened that shocked the s*** out of me. I could not believe what happened after that. Uncle Bully jaw dropped. We get to reuniting of Cope and Christian. That's the payoff we've been hoping for, we've been wanting. Gonna get to see them tag again. I think they'll have a really strong match against Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian," he said.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Adam Coplend and Christian Cage, and whether they win the gold in the upcoming months.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

