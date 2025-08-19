AEW quietly cancels major plans for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage - Reports

AEW veterans Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited after putting aside their past animosity. Last week's Dynamite saw the two stars saving each other from Patriarchy and FTR, sharing a heartfelt hug at the end. Fans have been talking about the wholesome segment for the past week.On the latest edition of Dynamite, Adam Copeland took on Stokely Hathaway, but FTR's distraction led the match to end in a disqualification. Things got worse as Cope was alone among the heels, but Cage helped him. Later, it was confirmed that the duo will face Patriarchy's Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne at Forbidden Door.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were supposed to win a major championship in their first match as a tag team in AEW, but things changed down the line.&quot;I can tell you for sure the original plan was for them to get a win to build to a championship match; that may not happen,&quot; he said. [H/T - WrestlingINC.]All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV, 1PM ET/10am PT Sunday, 8/24 &quot;Rated R Superstar&quot; Adam Copeland + Christian Cage vs ROH World TV Champion @TheNickWayne + @TheKipSabian @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps team for the first time in many years vs Christian Cage’s former family, NEXT SUNDAY!Bully Ray reacts to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's reunionAdam and Christian finally hugging it out after months of animosity was a very emotional moment for long-time pro wrestling fans.While speaking on Busted Open Radio, veteran Bully Ray said that it was a shocking moment for him and a great payoff to the story.&quot;Something happened that shocked the s*** out of me. I could not believe what happened after that. Uncle Bully jaw dropped. We get to reuniting of Cope and Christian. That's the payoff we've been hoping for, we've been wanting. Gonna get to see them tag again. I think they'll have a really strong match against Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what's next for Adam Coplend and Christian Cage, and whether they win the gold in the upcoming months.