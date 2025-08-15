  • home icon
  "Shocked the S*** Out of Me"- WWE Legend Breaks Silence on Major Reunion of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

"Shocked the S*** Out of Me"- WWE Legend Breaks Silence on Major Reunion of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 15, 2025 17:07 GMT
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage [Image via AEW's YouTube]

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited on this week's AEW Dynamite for the first time in years. It was a heartfelt moment between the two veterans that generated a lot of buzz among the fans. Recently, a WWE legend also broke his silence on this massive reunion.

Bully Ray expressed his views on this major moment in AEW. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are two of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. However, they started their career as a tag team in WWE, which became massively popular during the Attitude Era. However, after both embarked on a singles run in the company, the team gradually disbanded. They reunited occasionally, and their final match together as a duo took place on the March 28, 2011, episode of RAW.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Ray stated that it was jaw-dropping for him to see Copeland and Cage hugging each other in the ring after years. He explained that it was something that fans had been hoping for since The Rated-R Superstar's AEW debut.

"Something happened that shocked the s*** out of me. I could not believe what happened after that. Uncle Bully jaw dropped. We get to reuniting of Cope and Christian. That's the payoff we've been hoping for, we've been wanting. Gonna get to see them tag again. I think they'll have a really strong match against Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. It will eventually build to Cope and Christian versus FTR, and I think that will be a great tag team match," he said.
Moreover, the WWE Hall of Famer added that he is positive that Cage and Copeland will deliver an outstanding performance as a duo. Bully Ray also expressed his belief that this reunion could be a setup for a future match between the legendary tag team and FTR down the line.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Will Face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at AEW Forbidden Door

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's reunion was a major event in the world of professional wrestling. Considering the magnitude of this moment, AEW did not waste any time putting the legendary duo in a tag team match at Forbidden Door.

Following the events of Dynamite, Tony Schiavone revealed that Copeland and Cage will face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door. Nick Wayne and Sabian betrayed Cage at All In last month. During his return to AEW Dynamite, the two young stars did a Con-chair-to on Christian.

It has been a deeply personal rivalry for The Patriarch in AEW for the past few weeks. With the entry of Adam Copeland in this dynamic, things look more promising than ever. That said, it will be interesting to see how this reformed alliance between the two legends will unfold from here on.

