AEW star teases WWE gimmick amidst rumors of potentially jumping ship to work under Triple H

AEW star and one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood, recently teased his former WWE persona on Twitter in response to the new House of Black merchandise.

Before becoming a well-known name for himself and Cash Wheeler in AEW, the pair rose to fame in 2015 as The Revival in NXT. They went on to win the top tag titles before leaving WWE in 2020. They were hailed as one of the top teams in action almost immediately after joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. The duo has since held the IWGP, ROH, and AAA Titles simultaneously. Additionally, they have been actively defending their titles outside of the company.

Earlier today, the Shop AEW Twitter handle posted a video of House of Black's new merchandise Revival t-shirt. Noticing the same, Harwood replied to the tweet by teasing the WWE gimmick amid reports of a likely departure from AEW.

"Revival?" Harwood wrote.

Speaking recently to Fightful, Dax Harwood discussed his and Cash Wheeler's thoughts on temporarily leaving AEW and signing with other organizations because the opportunity to work with other organizations has helped them realize how much they love wrestling.

Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood disclosed some interesting info about CM Punk

Despite what was said about Punk after the post-All Out brawl, Harwood stated that Punk was very hospitable and assisted many in the locker room. He also concluded Punk's passion for wrestling.

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions... He loves wrestling," Dax Harwood said.

FTR and CM Punk teamed up for the first time to take on Max Caster and the Gunn Club earlier this year. If the departure reports are accurate, it would be interesting to see if Harwood and Wheeler give Triple H's leadership another chance.

