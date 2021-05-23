AEW star thinks Bayley is WWE's "greatest performer" of the Thunderdome era 

AEW star Shawn Spears is of the opinion that the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time, Bayley, is WWE's "greatest performer" of the Thunderdome era.

WWE on Fox asked fans on Twitter to name the star whom they believed stood out the most during the company's Thunderdome shows. Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette responded to the tweet by posting a GIF of Bayley.

AEW's Shawn Spears took quick notice of Paquette's reply and tweeted in agreement that Bayley is indeed the best performer of the current era in WWE.

"This," tweeted Spears

The AEW star hardly shies away from praising friends from his previous workplace. A few days ago, Spears sent a heartwarming message to Tamina, who, along with Natalya, became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

It wasn't just Shawn Spears and Renee Paquette, but many fans would also agree that Bayley was in the form of her life last year as the SmackDown Women's Champion and continues to shine as the current challenger for the same title.

Shawn Spears will be in action at AEW: Double or Nothing 2021

Shawn Spears and his The Pinnacle stablemates will battle it out against The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW: Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30.

The match became official on this week's AEW Dynamite, where The Inner Circle accepted The Pinnacle's challenge. If the Chris Jericho-led stable comes up short, they'll have to disband once and for all.

The clash will be the second chapter in The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle's stable war after the MJF-led stable won the Blood and Guts match a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Do you think Bayley was the most impressive WWE Superstar of the Thunderdome era? Will we witness the end of The Inner Circle at AEW: Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments section below.