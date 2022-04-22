"I left it up to him" - AEW star opens up about how Tony Khan has handled her character

Thunder Rosa recently commented on how Tony Khan treats her character in AEW, complimenting his approach to creative decisions regarding the roster.

Thunder Rosa defended her AEW Women's Championship earlier this month against Nyla Rose at the 'Battle of the Belts II' event. Much of her storyline has been credited to the creative decisions made by Tony Khan, which have worked out well for La Mera Mera.

In a recent episode of the MackMania Podcast, Thunder Rosa spoke about how Tony Khan has handled her character in the All Elite scene.

“He listens, and when you make sense, he will listen to what you have to say. Sometimes I feel people might think, ‘why is he doing that?’ And I see that a lot on the internet, you guys have to believe in his vision, it is what it is. That’s one of the things that I have learned about him. Everything that he’s done from when I first started to now, I left it up to him," Thunder Rosa said. [23:10-23:52]

Tony Khan has often been praised for how he treats his roster. Many AEW stars have paid homage to the All President by commending him for the direction the company has taken with its employees. Even MJF has acknowledged Khan's intelligence in booking matches.

Tony Khan announced a streaming deal between AEW and NJPW recently

AEW President Tony Khan revealed a streaming deal that his company struck with NJPW earlier this month.

The two companies have had a fruitful working relationship so far, with multiple NJPW stars facing off against AEW wrestlers. The most recent example of this is Samoa Joe battling Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Championship. Furthermore, the upcoming joint event between the two promotions, 'Forbidden Door', has deepened the ties between them even more.

Adding to all this, NJPW announced that their "NJPW World" streaming service would now carry Dynamite and Rampage.

Tony Khan has certainly been very active in managing his company, and fans can expect bigger and better things in the future of All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think of Tony Khan's approach to managing his company? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit MackMania Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande