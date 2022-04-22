AEW star Thunder Rosa sends a heartfelt message to former Intercontinental Champion

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently took to Twitter to share a message of gratitude for former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes.

The man formerly known as Goldust has taken the Women's World Champion under his wing. He has been a mentor to her over the last two years.

The former NWA Women's Champion posted a message on Twitter, complimenting Rhodes' qualities as an individual and as a coach.

"I love this man. Kind and great listener and a great coach! Dustin Rhodes thanks for being there for me in the last two years," Rosa tweeted.

Dustin Rhodes has had a major impact on Thunder Rosa's AEW career

Thunder Rosa has credited Dustin Rhodes for her success in AEW on multiple occasions. One such occasion was when she was a guest on Throwing Down With Renee and Miesha last month.

The Women's World Champion spoke about how the former Intercontinental Champion has helped her in her AEW career. She said that Rhodes helps her stay humble. He tells her to calm down and believe in her abilities. She referred to The Natural as her pep talker.

"He’s [Dustin Rhodes] always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.' I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad a** I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time.” [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Thunder Rosa was successful in her first title defense against Nyla Rose at the Battle of the Belts. Can she keep the momentum going and establish herself as the company's most dominant champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

