AEW star was told not to come to WWE shows

AEW and WWE are rival promotions in the pro wrestling business. One star from the Tony Khan-led company's roster has claimed that World Wrestling Entertainment once asked him to stay from its shows.

Hero is a wrestling veteran, having performed in major promotions like ROH and WWE as part of NXT/NXT UK. He signed with AEW as a producer in July 2023.

In a recent interview with POST Wrestling, Chris Hero revealed that after failing his physical test several times, WWE seemingly banned him from attending shows.

“I was told not to even come to the shows. I was like, damn, I’d like to see people and say hi, and they were like, ‘Yeah, you probably shouldn’t.’ I was like, oh, cool. That gets depressing, like, oh my god, I just moved."

Expand Tweet

Hero further detailed his conversation with the Stamford-based company's officials:

"I was basically told, like, paraphrasing, ‘Hey, it’s your issue, deal with it. We don’t know why you failed the physical. These are the numbers that we got.’ So I took it upon myself, and I went to doctors." (H/T: Fightful)

Chris Hero notably has some history with Claudio Castagnoli, and not too long ago, The Swiss Superman opened up about reuniting with his old friend. You can read more about it here.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Chris Hero says WWE eventually allowed him to retake his physical test

The veteran's journey to World Wrestling Entertainment was difficult, but he never gave up. In the same interview, Chris Hero recalled trying to get the promotion to give him a second chance.

"People either didn’t know what to [do] because it’s this whole T/E ratio thing, like your testosterone over your epitestosterone. I got that test and then gave it to WWE and said, ‘Hey, look, this is coming from my body. It’s not coming from outside of my body.’ They were like, 'Okay, cool,' and they set me up with another physical." (H/T: Fightful)

Expand Tweet

While semi-retired, Hero is already set to compete in one more match. It will be interesting to see what's next for the star.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.