AEW star trolls Randy Orton ahead of SmackDown match against Bloodline member

Randy Orton was involved in an enthralling night of action on SmackDown this week, right before a high-stakes bout at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, an AEW star decided to meddle with The Viper in the middle of this on social media.

The star in question is Danhausen. WWE's Apex Predator arrived at the blue brand for the big contract signing for his Fatal Four-Way match at the aforementioned premium live event. The match will feature Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, it was during the show that AEW star Danhausen decided to turn eyeballs towards him at the expense of the 14-time world champion. Danhausen posted on his Instagram stories where the comedic star morphed Randy's enlarged face into his image.

It is not certain why the star decided to troll The Viper. It could be because he was supportive of Orton ahead of his huge match or indicated that Orton is actually Danhausen in disguise.

You can see a screenshot of the story below:

As far as The Viper is concerned, he was scheduled to battle Roman Reigns' enforcer and Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa, on SmackDown tonight. Sikoa took out the other two participants of the Fatal Four-Way match, AJ Styles and LA Knight, on the Tribal Chief's orders earlier in the night before turning his attention towards Randy Orton.

However, The Viper would not suffer the same fate as Knight and Styles and took out Sikoa in the main event with an RKO to secure the win. He then delivered an RKO to Reigns himself to end the show standing tall.

