AEW star trying to convince wife to return; her last match was in 2018

An AEW star recently spoke about wanting to see his wife return to in-ring action. The star in question is none other than Brian Cage.

The Machine Brian Cage's wife is Melissa Santos, who is known for her time in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling where she worked as a ring announcer. However, Santos is no stranger to stepping inside the squared circle as she teamed up with her husband a few years ago. Melissa Santos' last match took place in 2018.

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Brian Cage stated that Melissa is interested in being involved with wrestling again and commented on the possibility of teaming up with his wife.

"I think so, We did a couple of matches on the indies at Bar Wrestling, which was such a fun promotion. Her second match, she tore her ACL when she was training. She came back so fast from that. I would love to see her do one more match. I always tell her this, but I doubt she probably will. I was like, 'You don't want to go out on an injury.' In my mindset, if I did something and got hurt, I would want to overcome that. If I was just messing around on a BMX bike and I got hurt, I'd be like, 'I want to go off that jump now, just so I can land it.'"

He continued:

"To overcome it 'you have to do at least one more match, come on.' I would love for her to come in... I always thought if we did something a la (Alberto) Del Rio and his ring announcer [Jesus Rodriguez], the hot s**y chick announcing me, that'd be cool. Maybe it's a little played out. I feel like we'll do some more stuff and I know she's been itching to get back into doing more." [H/T - Fightful]

Brian Cage plans on staying with AEW for the foreseeable future

Cage is one of the most athletic stars in professional wrestling. He signed with AEW in 2020 and it was reported that the veteran's contract is a long-term deal. Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, the former FTW Champion confirmed that he has six years left on his AEW contract and doesn't see himself signing with any other promotion.

"I don't see myself going anywhere else. With how long I've been there and how long my contract is for and everything else, it makes sense to stay put and I'm happy with that," he said.

Brian Cage was a part of WWE in their former developmental brand, FCW. It will be interesting to see if The Machine decides to sign with the Stamford-based promotion once his deal with AEW expires.