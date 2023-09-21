AEW star tweets out message following Dolph Ziggler’s WWE release

Fans were shocked to find out that Dolph Ziggler had been released from his WWE contract, and a current AEW star has tweeted out a message in response to the news.

Ziggler spent 19 years with World Wrestling Entertainment, signing with the company in 2004 where he spent time on the developmental promotion, Ohio Valley Wrestling. During his time with the company, he went on to win a whole host of championships, even becoming a Triple Crown Champion in 2011.

But now that he is a free agent, it was only a matter of time before wrestlers from other companies started to shoot their shot at the former World Heavyweight Champion. The first was AEW star Swerve Strickland, who tweeted out a very simple message upon hearing the news.

"Nemeth" tweeted @swerveconfident

Swerve will have some things to deal with in AEW before he gets his chance to wrestle Dolph Ziggler as he will take on Hangman Page at the WrestleDream event on October 1st.

Dolph Ziggler's brother is already on the AEW roster

One of the reasons why Swerve Strickland may have called out the released WWE Superstar is that he already has a way to get under Dolph's skin as his real life brother is on the AEW roster.

Ryan Nemeth has been a member of All Elite Wrestling since 2021, and while he hasn't achieved anything in the form of championships so far, he has developed a cult following in the promotion. Ryan also spotted Swerve's tweet and responded with this:

Swerve ended up responding with a gif of his Mogul Embassy stablemate Prince Nana doing his trademark dance. Whatever that means remains a mystery, but a feud between Swerve and The Nemeth Brothers could very well be an avenue that AEW could go down.

