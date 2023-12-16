AEW star is unhappy with Bayley's tweet 

Bayley's recent social media post seems to have angered an AEW star. The 34-year-old had posted a picture from her earlier run in WWE when she was a babyface. ROH Women's Champion objected to and responded to the post on Twitter (X).

Bayley debuted on RAW as a babyface in 2016. Initially, the former WWE Women's Champion depicted the Hugger persona and hugged fans in attendance, especially children, while making her way to the ring. She turned heel in 2019 and has played that part since then. During her heel run, Bayley has repeatedly called herself the Role Model.

The three-time world champion recently shared a picture on Twitter (X) where she is seen hugging a child who turns out to be the now Billie Starkz. Athena responded by posting a photo with Bayley and wrote:

"Should've posted this one...😡💔🥀," Athena replied.

Here is the post:

Bayley is currently part of a heel faction, Damage CTRL, which includes the WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Sky. The role model formed the faction last year alongside Sky and Kai and is its leader, but has recently started feeling left out since the entry of Sane and the Empress of Tomorrow into the group.

Athena sends a message to 19-year-old AEW star

The ROH Women's Champion is gearing up for the world title defense against AEW Star Billie Starkz at Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2023. The Fallen Goddess sent a chilling message to Starkz before their encounter.

In a Twitter (X) post, Athena said she tried to be nice to the AEW star, but at the upcoming event, she is going to hurt her.

"Tonight, I'm going to hurt you @BillieStarkz! "You think darkness is your ally but you merely adopted the dark; I was born in it, molded by it... The shadows betray you because they belong to me.” Remember...I tried to be nice! #AndForeverROHChamp #ROHFinalBattle," posted Athena on Twitter (X).

Athena won the ROH World title at Final Battle 2022 and has held it since becoming the longest-reigning champion. She wants to face Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in a massive dream match. Read the full story here.

