"I tried to be nice" - Athena sends a message to 19-year-old AEW star

ROH Women's World Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon) recently took to social media to send a warning to a 19-year-old AEW star. The star in question is Billie Starkz.

Athena is the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion and has held the title for over a year. Over the past few months, The Fallen Goddess has led Billie Starkz and Lexy Nair, calling them her minions. Starkz recently got frustrated after being disparaged by Athena and attacked her. Then, the 19-year-old asked Tony Khan for a match with the former WWE Superstar.

Billie's wish was granted, and at Ring Of Honor's upcoming event, Final Battle 2023, The Fallen Goddess will defend her championship against Billie Starkz. Before their showdown, Athena warned her former protege through a social media post:

"Tonight, I'm going to hurt you @BillieStarkz! "You think darkness is your ally but you merely adopted the dark; I was born in it, molded by it... The shadows betray you because they belong to me.” Remember...I tried to be nice! #AndForeverROHChamp #ROHFinalBattle," wrote Athena.

AEW star Athena wants to face Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

During her recent appearance on the Under The Ring Podcast, Athena spoke highly about the initiative taken by Tony Khan's company regarding bringing talent from other promotions.

The AEW star named Giulia, Mercedes Mone, and Trinity as some of the wrestling stars she wants to get her hands on:

“Absolutely, who wouldn’t want more universally known talent, right? Like Giulia from STARDOM or Mercedes Mone, Trinity, there’s so many beautiful talented women out there who I’ve been dying to get my hands on, including those that work in the company now like Jamie Hayter. It’s really cool what AEW and ROH have done, bringing in that outside talent. Ronda Rousey was here a few weeks ago. It’s really cool to have the opportunity to not be limited to just our roster at times,” Athena said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

