AEW star unhappy with Tony Khan over his booking - Reports

WCW veteran Konnan recently revealed a story regarding AEW stars Santana and Ortiz's falling out, claiming they had different opinions on how they were booked for the promotion.

Santana and Ortiz started in AEW as members of Chris Jericho's infamous Inner Circle and were with the faction for three years. However, last year, the pair got kicked out of the faction and sided with Eddie Kingston to challenge the new Jericho Appreciation Society. This went on until Blood and Guts, where after the match, Santa suffered an injury that kept him out for a year.

Since then, Santana and Ortiz have not had the best relationship, as they reportedly had a falling out. In an exclusive interview with Haus of Wrestling, Konnan, who previously managed the tag team back when they were in IMPACT as LAX, tried mending their fences.

He also revealed that Santana felt that Ortiz did not stand by him, leading to ill-will between them.

“I definitely talked to both of them to try to make them mend fences,” he revealed. “Ortiz was definitely down to talk. Santana is kind of like me when I was young; he’s kind of a hothead, you know? And so, he was really adamant that Ortiz didn’t kind of stand by him when he thought he should have, and that’s a lot of bad feelings. I’m like, bro; this is, you know, Ortiz is cool; he’s not a bad guy," Konnan said.

The WCW veteran also mentioned how Santana expressed his feelings regarding how AEW used them and how he disagreed with this. Ortiz had a more chill approach, and this clash of perceptions led to their conflicts.

“He’s kind of a go-with-the-flow type of guy, whereas Santana is very, like, ‘They’re not doing nothing with us. They need to do something with us,’ and Ortiz says, ‘Yeah, just chill.’ So, I think that was kind of the crux of their problem. [H/T HausofWrestling]

AEW star Santana is reportedly ready to make a return

AEW star Santana who has not been seen in AEW since June of last year at Blood of Guts was reportedly prepared for an in-ring return.

According to Fightful, it was not a coincidence that he posted vignettes on his social media accounts, as he was revealed to be ready for in-ring action. However, he and his tag team partner Ortiz were revealed to still not be on good terms, but this does not close out the possibility of them working together.

Both Santana and Ortiz are medically cleared for action. Although they have not solved their internal conflict, their clearance for an in-ring return is a step in the right direction and opens up the possibility for their return any time soon.

