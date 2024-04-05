AEW star wants Bryan Danielson to fine Jay White

An AEW star has openly stated that he wants Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, to fine Jay White. That would be Max Caster.

Bryan Danielson is an in-ring performer in All Elite Wrestling. However, he also oversees some of the creative duties in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Danielson is also reportedly a part of the disciplinary committee in the Jacksonville-based promotion and does not hold back handing fines to talents for their inappropriate behaviors whether on-site or on social media.

On X/Twitter, TMZ posted a video of a person dressing up as a trash bag and stealing a package. The Acclaimed's Max Caster was quick to react to the video and accused Jay White of being the person disguised as a trash bag while stating that Bryan Danielson should fine the Switchblade.

"Da*n Jay White is really out here stealing from people! @bryandanielson FINE HIM," Max Caster shared.

It remains to be seen if The American Dragon indeed fines Jay White for the accusation made by Caster.

AEW personality Jim Ross wanted to see Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay get five stars

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently expressed his desire to call the action at the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View. The veteran stated that he would do anything to call the match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin taking on The American Dragon is one of the biggest dream matches in All Elite Wrestling. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated:

"As a matter of fact, I think on Monday, I go back to the surgeon who finally has responded to my messages to evaluate my hip and tell me what he sees. I should have had that information a month ago, but in any event, that's a medical update. Bottom line: I'm feeling pretty good. I'm still targeting St. Louis [AEW Dynasty]. I sure hope that works out. I would do just about anything to call Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. If it's not the match of the year, if it doesn't get five stars, I'll be surprised.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay are both top stars in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see the outcome of the action-packed match at the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

