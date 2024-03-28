"If it doesn't get five stars, I'll be surprised" - Jim Ross makes bold prediction for upcoming AEW match

Jim Ross has predicted how an upcoming dream match between two top AEW stars will go down.

Will Ospreay recently competed in his first match on AEW Dynamite after becoming an official member of the roster against best friend, Kyle Fletcher. After he won the bout, Bryan Danielson confronted Ospreay. It didn't take long for The Aerial Assassin to issue a challenge to Danielson for a match at Dynasty 2024. The American Dragon eventually accepted the challenge.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross provided a health update and said he was hoping to attend AEW Dynasty so that he could call Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay. He also made a bold prediction about the match.

“I got my ports out yesterday. I had three of them right in this area [points to his upper chest]. I'm sure glad to get those things out. They're just hanging out on my chest. I've been off my antibiotics, intravenous. That was the difference maker for me. I'm glad I did it, and I'm glad that we finally got the da*n ports out. I got two or three days just to leave it alone and let it heal. I said this on Twitter one day this week that it's another step on the road to healing, so that's where we are. I'm sore today, but I don't have to screw with it anymore. So slowly but surely, I'm getting better."

Jim Ross further mentioned that Ospreay vs. Danielson was bound to be a spectacular contest.

"As a matter of fact, I think on Monday, I go back to the surgeon who finally has responded to my messages to evaluate my hip and tell me what he sees. I should have had that information a month ago, but in any event, that's a medical update. Bottom line: I'm feeling pretty good. I'm still targeting St. Louis [AEW Dynasty]. I sure hope that works out. I would do just about anything to call Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. If it's not the match of the year, if it doesn't get five stars, I'll be surprised.” [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Jim Ross opens up on criticisms surrounding The Rock's WWE return

The Rock made a surprise return to WWE after Royal Rumble 2024, hinting that he would take on Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. The idea didn't seem to please many fans, who took to social and started a trend to have Cody Rhodes square off against The Tribal Chief.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said it made sense to make the best use of The Rock when he was available, given his mainstream appeal.

"It's hard to read comments from those that criticize [The] Rock's return and how he returned. But stop and think about it. You're a booker, if you're running the show, and you get an opportunity to retain the services of The Great One, then you don't even think about it (...) That's a very easy decision to make. I'm glad that he's back. He seems to be having a good time." [10:59 – 11:34]

It will be interesting to see if Jim Ross will be healthy enough to make it to AEW Dynasty and call the match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Jim Ross' comments? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion