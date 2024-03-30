AEW star wants Bryan Danielson to fine top faction for trespassing and multiple offenses

An AEW star complained about a top faction to Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, who is reportedly a part of the disciplinary committee in the Jacksonville-based promotion, regarding trespassing, and multiple offenses during the most recent episode of Rampage.

The star in question is the current AEW World Trios Champion, Max Caster. During the most recent episode of Rampage, Jay White and The Gunns of The Bang Bang Gang attempted to invade Billy Gunn's house after the implosion of The Bang Bang Scissor Gang a few weeks ago on Dynamite: Big Business.

While Jay White, Austin, and Colten Gunn were at Billy's house, the WWE legend arrived with his wife and kicked them out of his home. After the trespassing attempt, The Acclaimed member, Max Caster also took notice of the incident and shared his reaction on social media.

Caster approached Bryan Danielson on X/Twitter by mentioning him in his post and asking The American Dragon to put a fine on The Bang Bang Gang for multiple offenses along with trespassing.

"Trespassing. Breaking & entering. Voyeurism...? Please FINE these guys @bryandanielson #AEWRampage," Max Caster shared.

It remains to be seen if The American Dragon responds to the request by Caster and fines The Bang Bang Gang.

Bryan Danielson has reportedly fined multiple AEW stars

It is no secret that multiple AEW stars have expressed frustration regarding their booking on social media. Nonetheless, Bryan Danielson is reportedly a part of the disciplinary committee in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to a recent report by Fightful, Sean Ross Sapp stated that Danielson has already fined one or two people for their misconduct:

"I think they [will stop complaining] because Bryan Danielson will now be fining them based on social media conduct... I know about at least one or two people who have been fined by him." [H/T Ringside News]

Only time will tell if Danielson will take notice of the complaint filed by Max Caster on social media and fine The Bang Bang Gang.

