AEW star wants to face Adam Copeland (Edge) in a first-time-ever match, recalls mentorship from Rey Mysterio

An AEW star recently revealed that Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Rey Mysterio were his mentors and that he wanted to face the Rated R superstar in a first-time-ever match. The star in question is Swerve Strickland,

Swerve Strickland is among the fastest-rising stars in Tony Khan's promotion today. The leader of the Mogul Embassy recently defeated the former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Last week, at the AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, Strickland squared up against Bryan Danielson in a No. 1 contenders match for the TNT Title. While the 33-year-old lost the match, his performance against the American Dragon was praised, with Danielson calling him the "next level of great."

During a recent interview on Fightful's Grapsody, Swerve Strickland expressed his interest in facing Adam Copeland, whom he called his mentor. The 33-year-old added that he had already faced mentors like Rey Mysterio in his wrestling career.

"Of course I want to go after that guy [holds up an Edge action figure]. Yeah, like, that's my mentor, man, and I faced a lot of my mentors in the past in my career. Like I faced Rey Mysterio, who was a big mentor to me back in Lucha Underground," said Swerve Strickland. (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Swerve Strickland wants to test Adam Copeland

During the same interview, Strickland said he believes he does not need testing as he has enough experience but said he wants to test the Rated R superstar.

"Edge is that next tier of like brilliant minds that I want to test myself ... not want to say test myself, I don't feel like I need testing anymore. I'm a big boy now. But I wanna, if anything, I need to test him right at this point. You know, Adam Copeland, you are in AEW now, like this is the first time ever seeing him on a nationally televised outside of like where he just came from [WWE]. Like, I need to test you and see like, 'Hey, this is all the stuff you gave me, I'm giving it back.'" Strickland said. (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Before joining AEW, Swerve Strickland worked in WWE briefly for two years under the ring name Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

