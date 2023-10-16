Bryan Danielson believes that major AEW star is the "next level of great"

AEW star Bryan Danielson has established himself as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling. He has worked with many up-and-coming names in the Tony Khan-led company, including Swerve Strickland. The American Dragon recently commented on Strickland's in-ring expertise.

Danielson has dominated the locker room since his AEW debut in 2021. He took on Swerve Strickland in singles competition on last week's episode of Dynamite. While the Mogul Embassy member ultimately came up short, he seemingly impressed The American Dragon with his performance.

During a recent interview with Sports Nightly, Bryan Danielson explained how he was far more impressed with Strickland after facing him than before locking horns with the latter.

"Tuesday was the first time I had ever been in the ring with Swerve, and I’d watched him wrestling before, and he’s just (...) he’s that next level of great. Seeing him is one thing. Being in the ring with him is a completely different thing, but that dude is something special.” (H/T: BodySlam)

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently commented on the fall of the Nexus faction. According to the star, the group seemingly fell apart once the promotion fired Bryan Danielson. You can read more about it here.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Bryan Danielson recently opened up about his injury and the strain he was putting himself under

The American Dragon suffered a severe injury during his match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023. Despite being hurt, Danielson still pushed through the contest and even walked away with a victory.

In the same interview with Sports Nightly, Danielson explained that he was slowing down his recovery by continuing to compete.

"It's doing okay. I think by continually wrestling with it, I'm slowing it down from healing 100%. Us older wrestlers like to say we never anticipated being 100% ever again. So I think that's kind of where I'm at. It's fully functional. I can do pull-ups, and I can do all these different sorts of things. There's nothing that's going to happen to the bone because they put a rod in it with nine screws." (H/T: Fightful )

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson is planning to retire from full-time in-ring competition soon. It will be interesting to see which stars he will face before eventually hanging up his boots.