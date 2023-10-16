WWE firing popular star affected The Nexus behind the scenes, Ryback recalls

Ryback recently gave an insight into The Nexus' introduction to WWE's main roster, which resulted in the real-life firing of Daniel Bryan.

On June 7, 2010, eight WWE developmental talents hijacked the RAW main event between CM Punk and John Cena. The chaotic segment featured a moment where Bryan choked ring announcer Justin Roberts with a necktie. The popular star also spat in Cena's face.

Ryback recalled on his Ryback TV YouTube channel how WWE released Bryan for being too aggressive. He also explained why the current AEW wrestler's departure affected the rest of the group:

"This was actually a huge blow to Team Nexus because not just on air, but behind the scenes, Daniel Bryan was well respected," Ryback said. "We were a group of developmental talents. Dan had been around, and people like Chris Jericho and others had a lot of respect for Dan for what he's already accomplished in his career, and he had a lot of experience that would have really, really, really benefited us as a group early on, and we were without that now moving forward." [0:28 – 0:54]

The Nexus originally consisted of Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (Ryback), and Wade Barrett.

Daniel Bryan gave advice to The Nexus

While most Nexus members were relatively new to the wrestling business, Daniel Bryan already had more than a decade of experience in the industry.

Ryback added that Bryan frequently shared advice whenever a member of the villainous stable needed help:

"Dan was somebody we could always go to for advice, even not knowing him for a long period of time. He was essentially already a veteran and, like I said, well respected. And without that, The Nexus, we were seven developmental talents. Now literally main-eventing WWE live events and on big segments each and every week on TV." [0:55 – 1:15]

Two months after the incident, Bryan was rehired by WWE. He went on to become a two-time WrestleMania main-eventer and one of the top babyfaces of his generation.

