Bryan Danielson gets honest about his injury: "By continually wrestling on it, I'm slowing it down from healing 100%"

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June 2023, Bryan Danielson broke his arm during his match against Kazuchika Okada. The former WWE Superstar worked through the injury and won the match but had to get surgery afterward. Danielson returned last month, which was reportedly earlier than expected, and has wrestled regularly since then.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Nightly, The American Dragon detailed the status of his arm injury. Bryan said that while it is fully functional, the arm is not fully healed yet, and he might be slowing the healing by wrestling continually.

"It's doing okay. I think by continually wrestling on it, I'm slowing it down from healing 100%. Us older wrestlers like to say, we never anticipated being 100% ever again. So I think that's kind of where I'm at. It's fully functional. I can do pull-ups and I can do all these different sorts of things. There's nothing that's going to happen to the bone because they put a rod in it with nine screws," Bryan Danielson said (H/t Fightful )

The 42-year-old also revealed the risk of the bone breaking at the ends of the supporting rod.

The dangerous part, the doctor said, is actually where, if it were to break again, it's easier to break where the rod ends, because the rod itself acts as a fulcrum that it could bend against. But then really, it's like the nerve and muscle damage. Part of that is because I wrestled for 10 minutes with a broken arm and then part of it is just the work that we do," Danielson added. (H/t Fightful )

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage claims to be the best after defeating Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. The American Dragon is the dream opponent for many rising stars and even veterans in the professional wrestling world. A victory over a performer of such stature has the potential to propel anyone to the top.

On the most recent edition of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. The match was well-contested, and at one point, it seemed that the 42-year-old would capture the title. But Christian Cage turned out victorious after interference by Ricky Starks behind the referee's back.

After his victory over the five-time WWE Champion, the TNT Champion claimed to be the best wrestler in the world through a social media post.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson recently said he wishes to concentrate on his family life, and it is his last year of wrestling as a full-timer.